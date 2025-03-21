February exports surge 14%, aiming for 3% growth for the year

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan revealed on Friday (March 21) that Thailand’s exports in February 2025 were valued at $26.707 billion, marking a 14% growth, continuing an eight-month expansion streak.

Imports for the month stood at $24.718 billion, growing by 4%, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.988 billion.

Exports are expected to continue expanding in March, driven by increased investment, as seen in the rising import of raw materials for export production.

For the first two months of 2025, exports grew by 13.8%.

Pichai stated that all sectors of Thailand’s economy are performing well. Last year, investment promotion applications reached 1.13 trillion baht, and many factories are nearing completion, preparing for production—particularly in the printed circuit board (PCB) industry.

According to the Board of Investment (BOI), investment promotion applications in the first two months of 2025 exceeded the same period last year.

Tourism saw 36 million visitors in 2024, with projections of 39–40 million for 2025.