Warning: Avoid raw milk after avian flu detected in mammals

Following reports warning against consuming raw milk after avian influenza was detected in mammals, the Department of Disease Control clarified that the current outbreak of avian influenza A (H5N1) has been found in mammals such as dairy cows, tigers, and pigs. This indicates that the virus has adapted to infect mammals.

Globally, avian influenza in mammals is on the rise. In neighboring Cambodia, infections have resulted in severe symptoms, with avian influenza having a high fatality rate of 40-50%.

Considering the risks, Thailand shares a border with Cambodia, with frequent cross-border travel and the movement of animals for trade. This necessitates strict monitoring in border areas.