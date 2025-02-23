Warning: Avoid raw milk after avian flu detected in mammals

Following reports warning against consuming raw milk after avian influenza was detected in mammals, the Department of Disease Control clarified that the current outbreak of avian influenza A (H5N1) has been found in mammals such as dairy cows, tigers, and pigs. This indicates that the virus has adapted to infect mammals.
Globally, avian influenza in mammals is on the rise. In neighboring Cambodia, infections have resulted in severe symptoms, with avian influenza having a high fatality rate of 40-50%.
Considering the risks, Thailand shares a border with Cambodia, with frequent cross-border travel and the movement of animals for trade. This necessitates strict monitoring in border areas.
In Thailand, a surveillance system is in place to monitor avian influenza in humans, animals, and wildlife. Risk assessments are conducted through collaboration between the Department of Disease Control, the Department of Livestock Development, and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation under the One Health approach.
Surveillance and prevention measures have been enhanced, expanding beyond monitoring respiratory illness in individuals with a history of contact with poultry to include those who have been exposed to dairy farms or abnormal animal deaths. The Department of Livestock Development has been notified of these measures. While visiting animal farms or interacting with animals is still allowed, proper precautions must be taken.
" The public is advised to consume only thoroughly cooked food, especially poultry, eggs, and dairy products. Avoid consuming raw or undercooked food, particularly raw milk, and opt for pasteurized dairy products instead," the Department of Disease Control warned.
Avoid direct contact with sick or dead poultry, pigs, or dairy cattle. Wear a mask, gloves, and wash hands thoroughly after handling animals. If experiencing illness with a history of exposure within 14 days before symptom onset, seek medical attention immediately, the Department added.