Thailand leads ASEAN in dairy exports, hits $582M with 11.5% growth

Opportunities for Market Expansion in ASEAN

Thailand remains a major producer and exporter, with its competitive pricing supported by ASEAN free trade agreements (FTAs). The combination of high product quality and efficient logistics has driven continuous growth in ASEAN dairy exports, with further expansion expected.

"Thai businesses should take advantage of FTAs to penetrate the ASEAN dairy market further. There are still significant opportunities, particularly with the rise of urbanization and increasing consumption of milk-based beverages such as tea and coffee in neighbouring countries like Cambodia, Malaysia, and Laos where Thailand benefits from proximity and strong brand preference. Singapore, which relies on food imports, and the Philippines, where 99% of dairy demand is met through imports due to a growing middle class and population, are also promising markets," Suchart stated.