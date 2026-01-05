Thai FDA warns unlicensed infant formula sold online poses high risk

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (Thai FDA) has inspected an infant milk powder product branded “TAKA GROW” being sold online and found it may be unsafe and illegal.
The product was promoted with claims that it “supports growth and strengthens bones”, “aids digestion and appetite”, “boosts immunity”, and “supports brain development”.
However, the Thai FDA said it does not display a Thai-language label or a food registration number, and it was also advertised with claims about benefits, quality or properties without authorisation.
The Thai FDA and relevant agencies are taking legal action against those responsible. It urged the public to take extra care when buying the product, particularly items that do not carry a verifiable food registration number, as they may be illegal and hazardous to health.
The regulator advised consumers to check that all health products have a Thai-language label and have been approved by the Thai FDA. Verification can be done via the Thai FDA website at www.fda.moph.go.th or through Line @FDAThai.
Anyone with safety concerns or complaints about health products can contact the Thai FDA hotline on 1556.