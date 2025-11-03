‘Hong Thai’ apologises, pledges full compliance after FDA inspection

The Public Health Ministry held a press conference on Monday to clarify facts surrounding the inspection of an unlicensed herbal inhaler manufacturing facility.
Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said that over the past year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had monitored and tested around 10 brands of herbal inhalers, finding three brands with microbial contamination exceeding safety limits.
He emphasised that all procedures were carried out lawfully and transparently to protect consumers, adding that manufacturers have cooperated fully in improving production standards.
“The Public Health Ministry and the FDA are not tools for anyone to destroy competitors or harm the industry. Every action follows legal and regulatory processes, with no intention to target any business,” Pattana said.
He explained that inspections of production sites were a standard follow-up after substandard samples were detected, to identify the root cause and ensure compliance with production regulations.
Supatra Boonserm, FDA Secretary-General, confirmed that three of the ten herbal inhaler brands tested failed quality standards in the sampled production lots. Those batches were ordered to be recalled and destroyed.
Products seized from unlicensed facilities were deemed illegal and subject to case seizure, while other batches produced at licensed sites that passed inspections could still be sold.
She said the FDA followed strict procedures and testing standards in coordination with the Department of Medical Sciences, acknowledging that some cases took time but stressing that all public disclosures aimed to ensure consumer safety.
“Recalls, licence cancellations, and corrective actions are standard FDA procedures worldwide. Manufacturers that comply can continue operating,” she added.
Chaiwat Techapaitoon, M.D., chairman of Thai Herbal Hongthai., Ltd., admitted flaws in the company’s production process and vowed to fix all problems, starting from raw materials to manufacturing practices, with the goal of obtaining ASEAN GMP certification.
Company founder Teerapong Rabueathum also issued a personal apology, admitting the company’s shortcomings.
“I fully accept responsibility. We developed our business with good intentions, but some processes failed as we expanded. I sincerely apologise for my actions and comments that may have been inappropriate. There was pressure, stress, and misunderstanding — but no defiance,” he said.
Teerapong added that the company will submit all finished products for laboratory testing by the Department of Medical Sciences. Any contaminated batches will be sterilised by the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (TINT), while certified batches will be officially documented and reported to the FDA and Public Health Ministry to restore consumer confidence.
“We have always aimed to create Thai herbal products that reflect our ancestors’ wisdom. We’ll correct everything and regain the public’s trust,” Teerapong said.