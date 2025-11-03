‘Hong Thai’ apologises, pledges full compliance after FDA inspection

The Public Health Ministry held a press conference on Monday to clarify facts surrounding the inspection of an unlicensed herbal inhaler manufacturing facility.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said that over the past year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had monitored and tested around 10 brands of herbal inhalers, finding three brands with microbial contamination exceeding safety limits.

He emphasised that all procedures were carried out lawfully and transparently to protect consumers, adding that manufacturers have cooperated fully in improving production standards.

“The Public Health Ministry and the FDA are not tools for anyone to destroy competitors or harm the industry. Every action follows legal and regulatory processes, with no intention to target any business,” Pattana said.

He explained that inspections of production sites were a standard follow-up after substandard samples were detected, to identify the root cause and ensure compliance with production regulations.