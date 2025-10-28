FDA warns herbal inhaler “Hong Thai Formula 2” contaminated with microorganisms

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an official announcement regarding the results of laboratory testing on herbal medicinal products. Samples of the Hong Thai Herbal Inhaler, Formula 2, registration number G 309/62, produced by Hong Thai Panich, were collected for laboratory analysis by the Department of Medical Sciences.

The analytical results revealed that the product failed to meet quality standards under the test for microbial contamination, specifically exceeding limits in Total Aerobic Microbial Count, Total Combined Yeasts and Mould Count, and the detection of Clostridium spp. This constitutes a violation under the Notification of the Ministry of Public Health on Standards, Purity, and Other Critical Characteristics Affecting Product Quality.

The herbal product had been registered or notified in 2021, and in order to protect consumers, the FDA has deemed it necessary to make the inspection results public.

Accordingly, by virtue of Section 65(2) of the Herbal Products Act B.E. 2562 (2019), the Food and Drug Administration hereby announces the results of the inspection of this herbal product to the public.

The product is considered a non-standard herbal product under Section 60(2) of the same Act. Any person who manufactures a non-standard herbal product, in contravention of Section 58(2), shall be subject to a penalty of imprisonment not exceeding two years, or a fine not exceeding 200,000 baht, or both, pursuant to Section 103.