Police and FDA seize over 320,000 illegal contact lenses in Samut Prakan raid

Officials from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a raid on Thursday at a large warehouse in Bang Sao Thong, Samut Prakan, following complaints regarding the online sale of “Kilala” brand contact lenses. The operation led to the seizure of more than 385,070 illegal items, with a total value exceeding 18.7 million baht.

The investigation was prompted by concerns that the unlicensed “Kilala” contact lenses sold online posed risks due to potentially substandard manufacturing and eye infections. Police traced the storage and distribution location and carried out the search under a court warrant on October 16, 2025.

Items confiscated included 322,500 unlicensed contact lenses valued at 16.8 million baht, 1,500 unregistered medicinal products worth around 120,000 baht, 10,000 unapproved food products without Thai labelling valued at 800,000 baht, 500 cosmetic items without registration or Thai labels worth 50,000 baht, 1,000 unlicensed hazardous products such as toilet cleaners worth 50,000 baht, and 570 herbal products without registration worth approximately 28,500 baht.