Pharmacies to serve private hospital patients; FDA opens registration Oct 14

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in cooperation with the Department of Internal Trade, the Department of Health Service Support, and the Private Hospital Association, has launched a new initiative allowing patients from private hospitals to buy prescribed medicines from external pharmacies to help reduce medical expenses.

Starting October 14, 2025, pharmacies that are ready to participate can voluntarily register online through the FDA’s new digital platform. The programme aims to enhance confidence, improve service standards, and provide the public with verified options for purchasing medicines under professional supervision.