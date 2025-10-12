Pharmacies to serve private hospital patients; FDA opens registration Oct 14

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in cooperation with the Department of Internal Trade, the Department of Health Service Support, and the Private Hospital Association, has launched a new initiative allowing patients from private hospitals to buy prescribed medicines from external pharmacies to help reduce medical expenses.
Starting October 14, 2025, pharmacies that are ready to participate can voluntarily register online through the FDA’s new digital platform. The programme aims to enhance confidence, improve service standards, and provide the public with verified options for purchasing medicines under professional supervision.
According to the FDA, Thailand has nearly 20,000 pharmacies nationwide, but not all are equally prepared to dispense medicines based on prescriptions. Some pharmacies have never handled prescriptions before, which may lead to inconvenience or poor service for patients.
To address this, the FDA and its partners agreed to create a registration and recommendation system identifying pharmacies that are fully equipped to handle prescription dispensing, ensuring patients receive timely, safe, and reliable service.
Pharmacies joining the scheme must demonstrate readiness in at least five areas:
Registration serves three main purposes:
Pharmacies can register anytime, anywhere via the FDA’s online system, with the process expected to take no more than five minutes.
The FDA clarified that non-registered pharmacies can still fill prescriptions as usual, but are encouraged to prepare adequately to ensure fair pricing and quality service for patients.
Registered pharmacies may also offer telepharmacy services as an optional convenience, provided they strictly comply with FDA and Pharmacy Council regulations.
The FDA emphasised that the initiative is part of a broader effort to improve access to affordable, safe, and standardised healthcare while empowering patients to make informed choices outside hospital systems.