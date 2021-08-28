Saturday, August 28, 2021

Survey finds system of hospital patients collecting medicines from pharmacies a success

A recent survey has revealed that the system of hospital patients picking their medicines up from pharmacies was efficient.

The Ministry of Public Health had approved the policy, starting October 1, 2019, for hospital patients to receive their medicines at pharmacies.

From January 1, 29,299 patients had received medicines at pharmacies, with 54,730 prescriptions.

A total of 141 hospitals and 1,081 pharmacies have entered this system.

The survey by Health System Research Institute, which started from October 1, 2019, said that patients had to wait at pharmacies for six minutes on average from 42 minutes at hospitals, and saved THB95 on average per trip. The system helped to manage the appointment time and pharmacists had more time to explain about medicines. It also reduced the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

There were three models in this system:
▪︎Hospitals sent medicines to pharmacists to distribute to patients; hospitals reserve medicines at pharmacies (sub-stock). ▪︎Pharmacists distribute medicines according to the prescription.
▪︎Pharmacies manage by themselves, and distribute medicines according to the prescription and collect the expense from hospitals.

Meanwhile, 800 patients and 27 pharmacies have entered this system in Chonburi province.

Published : August 28, 2021

