Survey finds system of hospital patients collecting medicines from pharmacies a success

The Ministry of Public Health had approved the policy, starting October 1, 2019, for hospital patients to receive their medicines at pharmacies.

From January 1, 29,299 patients had received medicines at pharmacies, with 54,730 prescriptions.

A total of 141 hospitals and 1,081 pharmacies have entered this system.

The survey by Health System Research Institute, which started from October 1, 2019, said that patients had to wait at pharmacies for six minutes on average from 42 minutes at hospitals, and saved THB95 on average per trip. The system helped to manage the appointment time and pharmacists had more time to explain about medicines. It also reduced the risk of Covid-19 spreading.