Pharmacies warned to hand out Covid drugs only to patients with prescription

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday that he ordered pharmacies to hand out the Covid-19 drugs only to patients with prescriptions because doctors can now decide which patients need what antiviral drugs.

He also ordered related organisations such as the Food and Drug Administration and provincial public health offices to monitor information on antiviral drug dispensation at pharmacies.

Meanwhile, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) reported that it had started dispensing Covid-19 antiviral drugs via telemedicine apps from July 11.