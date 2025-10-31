FDA seizes 2 million herbal inhalers worth over 120 million baht from illegal factories

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in collaboration with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and the Samut Sakhon Provincial Public Health Office, has seized more than 2 million herbal inhalers worth over 120 million baht from four illegal manufacturing sites. The raid followed laboratory findings that Hong Thai Herbal Inhalers were contaminated with harmful microorganisms.

Police investigations revealed that although the company had obtained a manufacturing licence for a factory located in Bang Phai, Bang Khae District, Bangkok, it had secretly produced the herbal products elsewhere without FDA approval — a serious violation of public health laws.

On October 30, authorities conducted raids at four illegal production and storage locations, confiscating nine types of herbal products totalling more than 2,350,000 items, with an estimated value exceeding 120 million baht.