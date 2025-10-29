Thai Herbal Hong Thai recalls contaminated batch of herbal inhalers, pledges stricter production controls

Thai Herbal Hong Thai Ltd. , the manufacturer of the “Hong Thai Herbal Inhaler Formula 2,” has announced the recall of Lot 000332, comprising 200,000 units, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected microbial contamination exceeding acceptable safety standards during a routine inspection.

Teerapong Rabueathum, founder, clarified that the issue was confined solely to Lot 332, produced in December 2024, while other production batches remain unaffected and safe for sale. He said reports suggesting a suspension of all manufacturing and sales were inaccurate, as the FDA’s notice pertained only to the contaminated batch.

The company stated that the contamination involved microorganisms exceeding standard limits, though the FDA has not yet specified the bacterial strain or provided detailed technical clarification on its health impact. Teerapong added that the company intends to meet with the FDA to better understand the findings, emphasising that the company’s internal testing before registration had never detected abnormalities.

Hong Thai has already begun retrieving Lot 332 from the market. However, as it is an older batch, only part of the quantity could be collected. The company has scheduled the official destruction of the recalled products, in coordination with the FDA, for November 4, 2025. A public press briefing will follow within two to three days after the meeting to provide full clarification and outline remedial measures.

The company reaffirmed its respect for the FDA’s findings and has recalled all affected products. Coordination with the FDA is underway to finalise the disposal process, and the confirmed destruction date will be announced later.