Thai Herbal Hong Thai recalls contaminated batch of herbal inhalers, pledges stricter production controls

Thai Herbal Hong Thai Ltd. , the manufacturer of the “Hong Thai Herbal Inhaler Formula 2,” has announced the recall of Lot 000332, comprising 200,000 units, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected microbial contamination exceeding acceptable safety standards during a routine inspection.
Teerapong Rabueathum, founder, clarified that the issue was confined solely to Lot 332, produced in December 2024, while other production batches remain unaffected and safe for sale. He said reports suggesting a suspension of all manufacturing and sales were inaccurate, as the FDA’s notice pertained only to the contaminated batch.
The company stated that the contamination involved microorganisms exceeding standard limits, though the FDA has not yet specified the bacterial strain or provided detailed technical clarification on its health impact. Teerapong added that the company intends to meet with the FDA to better understand the findings, emphasising that the company’s internal testing before registration had never detected abnormalities.
Hong Thai has already begun retrieving Lot 332 from the market. However, as it is an older batch, only part of the quantity could be collected. The company has scheduled the official destruction of the recalled products, in coordination with the FDA, for November 4, 2025. A public press briefing will follow within two to three days after the meeting to provide full clarification and outline remedial measures.
The company reaffirmed its respect for the FDA’s findings and has recalled all affected products. Coordination with the FDA is underway to finalise the disposal process, and the confirmed destruction date will be announced later.
Thai Herbal Hong Thai Ltd. wishes to clarify, with respect and sincerity, to all customers and members of the media regarding the announcement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerning the inspection of the herbal product “Hong Thai Herbal Inhaler Formula 2” (registration number G 332/62), production batch 000332 (manufactured on 09/12/2024, expiry date 08/12/2027). The total number of units in this batch amounts to 200,000 jars (16,666 dozens).
The company respectfully acknowledges the results of the FDA’s inspection and has already recalled all affected products from the market. Thai Herbal Hong Thai is now working closely with the FDA to ensure the prompt destruction of all recalled products and will announce the exact date once confirmed.
Thai Herbal Hong Thai has also undertaken to enhance and strengthen its production processes, adding quality control measures at every stage of manufacturing, including ultraviolet (UV) sterilisation, to guarantee that all future products released to the market are safe and meet regulatory standards.
For distributors or customers who may still possess products from this batch, the company is pleased to accept returns and offer full refunds, along with new replacement products in equal quantity at no additional cost.
Products can be returned to Hong Thai Panich, 434 Phutthamonthon Sai 2 Road, Bang Phai, Bang Khae, Bangkok 10160, or customers may request a refund by contacting 02-803-1549, 081-252-3406, 092-740-5500, or 092-740-7700.
Thai Herbal Hong Thai Ltd. sincerely apologises to all distributors for any inconvenience and to customers for the concern caused. The company expresses its gratitude for the continued trust, understanding, and support of all consumers.
The company pledges to uphold its commitment to improving and maintaining production standards continuously, ensuring that Hong Thai herbal products remain safe, high-quality, and trustworthy for consumers now and in the future.