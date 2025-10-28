Private hospitals’ out-of-hospital drug program to launch November 4 with 3,400 pharmacies joining

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that 3,400 pharmacies nationwide have joined the ‘Suk-Kai Sabai-Krapao’ (Healthy Body, Comfortable Wallet) program, a government scheme allowing patients from private hospitals to purchase prescribed medicines externally to help reduce healthcare costs.
Supatra Boonserm, Secretary-General of the FDA said on October 28 2025 that the project, led by the Ministry of Commerce through the Department of Internal Trade, in collaboration with the FDA, the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), and the Private Hospital Association, aims to give patients more flexibility and lower drug expenses.
The FDA’s role, she said, is to enlist pharmacies qualified to sell modern medicines and staffed by licensed pharmacists during operating hours. Out of around 20,000 pharmacies nationwide, participation in the scheme is voluntary, and shops must meet certain readiness criteria — including the presence of a pharmacist at all times, ability to supply prescribed medicines within 24 hours, and coordination with the prescribing private hospital.
“We began accepting applications on October 14, and as of October 27, a total of 3,400 pharmacies have registered to join the programme,” said Supatra. “Initially, we recommend that patients take their prescriptions directly to participating pharmacies, which are already fully prepared, to avoid inconvenience.”
Supatra added that the FDA will soon launch a website or mobile application called ‘Pharmacy Near Me’, allowing patients to locate participating pharmacies, check their opening hours, verify the pharmacist’s name, and confirm whether a specific drug on their prescription is available.
The system will help patients easily contact pharmacies before visiting.
“We expect the app to be ready in time for the MOU signing and official project kickoff on November 4, which will take place at Government House,” Supatra said.
Supatra emphasised that pharmacies will only dispense drugs listed on a doctor’s prescription.
If substitutions are necessary, they must be approved by the hospital that issued the prescription.
Certain medications — such as injections, controlled substances, and narcotics — may not be sold by pharmacies unless they hold the appropriate licences. These drugs can only be dispensed within hospitals.
“If a patient finds that a pharmacy offers the same active ingredient under a different brand name and at a lower price, that substitution must be made with the consent of both the patient and the hospital,” Supatra explained.
“The entire project is based on mutual agreement and voluntary participation from all parties.”
When asked about post-dispensing monitoring, as doctors will not directly observe which medicines patients receive or whether they adhere to treatment, Suphatra said that once the MOU is signed, the FDA, DHSS, and the Private Hospital Association will develop a monitoring and evaluation system.
“There will likely be a joint evaluation committee, because patient safety must always come first,” she said.
“The project’s second priority is to reduce patients’ medical expenses, which is its key objective. We will make sure no issues arise once the scheme is implemented.”