Private hospitals’ out-of-hospital drug program to launch November 4 with 3,400 pharmacies joining

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that 3,400 pharmacies nationwide have joined the ‘Suk-Kai Sabai-Krapao’ (Healthy Body, Comfortable Wallet) program, a government scheme allowing patients from private hospitals to purchase prescribed medicines externally to help reduce healthcare costs.

Supatra Boonserm, Secretary-General of the FDA said on October 28 2025 that the project, led by the Ministry of Commerce through the Department of Internal Trade, in collaboration with the FDA, the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), and the Private Hospital Association, aims to give patients more flexibility and lower drug expenses.

The FDA’s role, she said, is to enlist pharmacies qualified to sell modern medicines and staffed by licensed pharmacists during operating hours. Out of around 20,000 pharmacies nationwide, participation in the scheme is voluntary, and shops must meet certain readiness criteria — including the presence of a pharmacist at all times, ability to supply prescribed medicines within 24 hours, and coordination with the prescribing private hospital.

“We began accepting applications on October 14, and as of October 27, a total of 3,400 pharmacies have registered to join the programme,” said Supatra. “Initially, we recommend that patients take their prescriptions directly to participating pharmacies, which are already fully prepared, to avoid inconvenience.”