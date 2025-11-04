FDA confirms no listeria-contaminated pasta from the US enters Thailand





FDA secretary-general Supatra Boonserm confirmed that the FDA had thoroughly investigated reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding a listeria outbreak in ready-to-eat pasta products. The outbreak has resulted in 27 illnesses and 6 deaths in the United States.

The affected products, "Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine" and "Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo," have not been imported into Thailand. The FDA reassured the public that these specific products are not available in the Thai market.