FDA confirms no listeria-contaminated pasta from the US enters Thailand

FDA secretary-general Supatra Boonserm confirmed that the FDA had thoroughly investigated reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding a listeria outbreak in ready-to-eat pasta products. The outbreak has resulted in 27 illnesses and 6 deaths in the United States.
The affected products, "Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine" and "Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo," have not been imported into Thailand. The FDA reassured the public that these specific products are not available in the Thai market.
Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria causing listeriosis, is widely found in the environment and is resilient to various conditions, from body temperature to refrigeration. However, the bacteria can be destroyed by cooking.
Symptoms of listeriosis can range from mild, flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, and vomiting to severe cases that may be life-threatening, particularly for pregnant women, newborns, and individuals with weakened immune systems.
To prevent infection, the FDA advises consumers to store ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator immediately after purchase, thoroughly reheat them before consumption, and avoid raw foods.