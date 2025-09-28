DDC dismisses online rumours, insists vaccines safe and effective

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Sunday dismissed online rumours claiming that vaccines approved for use in Thailand were unsafe or unnecessary, stressing that all vaccines in the country are safe.

DDC director-general Panumas Yarnwetsakul urged the public not to believe false claims online, saying that every vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had undergone rigorous safety checks.

Safety standards and monitoring

Panumas said the FDA ensures that all vaccines approved for use in Thailand have passed safety and efficacy tests in line with international standards. After approval, the FDA continues to closely monitor their use to ensure ongoing safety.