DDC dismisses online rumours, insists vaccines safe and effective

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Sunday dismissed online rumours claiming that vaccines approved for use in Thailand were unsafe or unnecessary, stressing that all vaccines in the country are safe.
DDC director-general Panumas Yarnwetsakul urged the public not to believe false claims online, saying that every vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had undergone rigorous safety checks.
Panumas said the FDA ensures that all vaccines approved for use in Thailand have passed safety and efficacy tests in line with international standards. After approval, the FDA continues to closely monitor their use to ensure ongoing safety.
He noted that while some vaccines contain thimerosal as a preservative, the amount used is minimal and prevents contamination. Both the World Health Organisation and the US FDA have confirmed that thimerosal is safe, does not accumulate in the body, and does not cause autism or other diseases, contrary to rumours.
Panumas added that aluminium has been safely used as a vaccine adjuvant for more than 70 years. The amount present in vaccines is too small to be harmful.
He explained that side effects such as swelling, redness at the injection site, or mild fever usually subside without treatment and occur only rarely.
Panumas stressed that vaccines are vital in preventing severe illness, saving lives, and stopping disease outbreaks.