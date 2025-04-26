Shopping scams, Taxi rip-offs spur 71% jump in Korea complaints

Independent travellers — those who book, plan and navigate trips without guides — now make up the growing majority of visitors, especially from China. In 2019, only 30 % of Chinese tourists travelled independently. By 2023, that figure had soared to over 90 %. Group tours have dropped from 63 per cent to just 7 % in the same period.

The most frequent complaints came from shopping experiences, accounting for 26 % of reports with 398 cases. In addition to price manipulation, tourists cited missing price tags, hard-sell tactics and resistance to giving refunds. The Japanese case was one of many tied to cosmetics shops, popular among tourists, but often criticised for targeting those who don't speak Korean with inflated prices.

Taxi services followed closely, making up 20 % of the total complaints (309 cases). These included unnecessary detours, inflated fares and in some cases, outright misconduct. A US tourist was dropped off at the wrong hotel after questioning a driver’s route from the airport, then charged 100,000 won (about $70) for the trip to the correct one.

In another case, a Chinese tourist in Jeju was charged 35,000 won for a short, one-way ride after the driver insisted on collecting a round-trip fare.

Accommodation-related complaints (258 cases) also rose sharply, up 82 % from the previous year. Visitors cited hygiene issues, unclear cancellation policies and unresponsive staff. Restaurants were the next trouble spot with 98 cases, with complaints about service quality, poor hygiene and lack of transparent pricing.

About two-thirds of all issues were resolved on the spot, often through refunds or direct negotiation. However, the KTO noted that many visitors still filed formal complaints afterwards, often feeling that the initial solutions were insufficient or unprofessional.

The KTO says it will work on campaigns to improve customer service and promote fair pricing.

Moon Joon-hyun

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network