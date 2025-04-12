Gwangmyeong subway construction site collapses; 1 trapped, 1 missing

Gwangmyeong is a densely populated commuter city in Gyeonggi Province, part of the greater Seoul metropolitan area. It plays a key role in regional transit plans, including the expansion of the capital’s subway network.

Five of the 17 workers who were on-site for a safety inspection were initially unreachable. Three were later confirmed safe. One of the remaining two, an excavator operator, was able to briefly communicate with rescuers by phone, confirming he is alive but trapped underground.

Rescue teams from the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters’ Special Response Unit reported hearing the trapped worker’s voice, though they have yet to make visual contact. A gas odor near the site is complicating rescue efforts. Authorities suspect a nearby gas pipeline and have asked the Korea Gas Safety Corporation to shut off the supply.