South Korea Air Force jets accidentally drop bombs on homes, injuring 15

The Gyeonggi-do Bukbu Fire Services said in a statement that 15 people were wounded, out of which two were seriously hurt.

Pocheon is about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Seoul, near the heavily militarised border with North Korea.

South Korea's Air Force said eight 500-pound (225kg) Mk82 bombs from KF-16 jets fell outside the shooting range during joint live-fire exercises.

"We are sorry for the damage caused by the abnormal drop accident, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Air Force said in a statement.

Residents in the area have protested about the disturbance and potential danger from nearby training grounds for years.

Residents were evacuated around midday as authorities checked whether there were any unexploded bombs, Yonhap news agency said.