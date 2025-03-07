Four Thais injured in accidental bombing by South Korean air force

Four Thai nationals were among 15 people injured in South Korea on Thursday after bombs dropped by fighter jets landed in a civilian area, Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said.
South Korea’s Air Force and the fire department said that the explosion damaged houses and a church during military exercises in Pocheon, Gyeonggi province, about 40 kilometres northeast of Seoul.
The Gyeonggi-do Bukbu Fire Services said in a statement that 15 people were wounded, two of them seriously.
The Air Force said two out of eight 500-pound (225kg) Mk82 bombs from KF-16 jets fell outside the target range during joint live-fire exercises known as “Freedom Shield”, between South Korea and the United States.
"We are sorry for the damage caused by the accident, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Air Force said in a statement.
Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said the Thai Embassy in Seoul informed the ministry that three Thai citizens only had minor injuries and were allowed to go home after being treated at a hospital in Pocheon.
The last victim sustained injuries to his hands and legs, and would undergo surgery on Friday, he said, adding that the South Korean authorities will cover all the medical expenses.
Nikorndej said embassy officials had visited the injured and would closely monitor the condition of the Thai victim who remains hospitalised.