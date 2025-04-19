In South Korea\'s shrinking cities, prisons bring hope

Park Eun-joo, 49, who runs a women’s clothing shop in Hwangji-dong, said most of her clientele are older, although she sells women’s clothing designed for customers in their 40s and 50s.

“When the Janseong mine and the local university were still around, families of employees, professors and officials would visit the area. Now, it’s rare to see even those in their 40s,” she said. “These days, I’m just hanging on.”

In a bold move to counter its population crisis, Taebaek applied in 2019 to host a prison. More than 10,000 residents signed a petition in support, and three years later, the Justice Ministry approved the plan. Over 100 celebratory placards were put up around the city.

“We were so desperate we had to do something — anything — to save the city,” then-Mayor Ryu Tae-ho said.

The new correctional facility, spanning 440,000 square meters, is scheduled to open in 2028. It will house 1,500 inmates. A report by the state-run Gangwon Institute estimated the facility could bring in up to 2,700 people, including staff and their families, and draw about 12,000 visitors annually.

Residents welcomed the decision.

“Why worry about a prison? What matters is reviving the local economy,” Park said. “Families will visit inmates, and that means more business for hotels and restaurants. No matter what it is, I just hope more people come to this area. I don’t want this city to disappear. I mean it.”

Taebaek’s struggle is not unique. South Korea’s record-low birthrate and population concentration in the Seoul metropolitan area have left many regions teetering on the edge of extinction.

In 2021, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety designated 89 of the country’s 229 municipalities as “at risk of disappearing.” The designation is based on multiple factors, including population density, growth rate, youth migration, ageing and birthrate.

To address the crisis, the government launched a 10-year “Local Extinction Response Fund,” allocating 10 trillion won from 2022 through 2031. The fund is used to expand local infrastructure and improve living conditions within the region.

Still, reversing the trend of migration to Seoul for education, employment, and better amenities is proving difficult. The Seoul metropolitan area — comprising Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province — accounts for just 12 per cent of the nation’s land but is home to more than half the population. In 2023, the population gap between the metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas reached a record high: 26.01 million versus 25.31 million, respectively.

From NIMBY to YIMBY

With survival at stake, traditional “not in my backyard” attitudes are giving way to “yes in my backyard” (YIMBY) sentiments.

Cheongsong County in North Gyeongsang Province, about 220 kilometres from Seoul, saw this reversal firsthand. When a prison opened there in 1981, residents objected so strongly that the facility didn’t even carry the district’s name.

But attitudes began to change when a 54-unit apartment complex for correctional officers was moved into Jinbo-myeon. The relocation spurred local consumption and infrastructure development. Since 2017, Cheongsong’s population has remained relatively stable. Franchise stores like Paris Baguette and Mom’s Touch have even opened near the Jinbo Bus Terminal — a rarity in such areas.

Today, the county hosts four correctional facilities and is bidding to host a fifth — a women’s prison. During a 2021 visit, then-Justice Minister Park Beom-kye was told by Gov. Youn Kyung-hee that female inmates tend to receive more visitors than male inmates, which could boost local business.

“The prison is one of the biggest clients for agricultural products here,” one resident told local media. “We’ve come to realise prisons are not a disgrace but an opportunity to prevent our town from disappearing.”

The county’s population fell from 24,441 in 2017 to 23,099 in 2023 — a smaller decline than Taebaek’s, which dropped from 44,733 to 38,435 in the same period.

In May last year, Geochang County in South Gyeongsang Province held a competitive bid to host an incineration plant, offering 6 billion won in support funds and 20 percent of plant revenue to the host village. Nine villages applied, and Daeya-ri was chosen with 97 per cent resident support.

In Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, six villages competed to host a funeral facility. On Jeju Island, three regions applied to host an incinerator. In Daegu, four districts are vying to attract a military base. In Gunwi County, nearly half of the 23,000 residents signed a petition to bring in military infrastructure.

“Public facilities once considered undesirable are now seen as vital assets,” said Heo Chang-deok, a sociology professor at Yeungnam University. “As local populations decline, this reversal of the NIMBY mindset will likely continue.”

Choi Seuk-ki, a professor at the KDI School of Public Policy and Management, agreed: “Facilities that were once avoided are now viewed as opportunities to stimulate population growth and attract public investment.”

Shin Ji-hye

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network