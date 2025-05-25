Crisis of confidence: Thailand’s taxi troubles drive tourists away

A recent report by Mastercard identified Bangkok as one of the world’s top four cities for tourist scams, with 48% of cases involving taxis or rental cars.

Complaints about drivers refusing to use meters or charging inflated fares have become so widespread that they’re now commonly referenced on travel forums, review platforms, and even AI tools like ChatGPT.

The issue has had a ripple effect, prompting many Chinese travellers, once Thailand’s most lucrative market, to shift their focus to other destinations such as Vietnam, citing frustration over unfair taxi experiences.

Tourism has long been a pillar of the Thai economy. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector generated over 2 trillion baht in revenue in 2018.

But by 2023, that figure had dropped to 1.67 trillion baht, and ongoing reputation issues are making recovery more difficult.