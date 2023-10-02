Cambodian big conglomerate, Thai Big C announce ‘mega’ project for Phnom Penh

The partnership formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on September 29, is geared towards the establishment of a Big C hypermarket on a 2.7-ha plot adjacent to the Sovann Machha roundabout in OCIC’s “satellite city of Chroy Changvar”.

Key figures present at the signing ceremony included Pung Kheav Se, the chairman of Canadia Bank and OCIC, and Big C chief operating officer Gary Hardy. Also present were OCIC directors Lim Lina and Lim Lychin.

This collaboration, they said, not only underscores a commitment to Cambodia’s economic advancement but also demonstrates a dedication to promoting and supporting local businesses.

Hardy emphasised the significance of this agreement, stating that the signing ceremony has transformed their initial understanding into a legally binding commitment.

“Today is the formal signing of the legal documentation which will now be submitted to the land registry … While previously it was an understanding and a joint working partnership, today it has become a legal commitment, and the 30-year lease is now signed,” Hardy remarked.