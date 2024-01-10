Little known about rare Omura’s whale spotted this week in Krabi

An adult Omura’s whale has an average length of 10-11.5 metres and can weigh up to 20 tonnes. The sea mammals are usually spotted near coastal areas, while most of the information about the species was gathered from a corpse found in 2003.

Omura’s whales share several characteristics with Bryde's whales, albeit smaller. Its back fins are also more arched and located closer to the tail. An Omura’s whale also has a ridge on its head, while Bryde's whales have three.

Omura’s whales feed on small fish and krill, with their habitats spread throughout tropical and warm climates, both in coastal and offshore areas. Most frequent sighting locations include the eastern India Ocean and western Pacific Ocean.

In Thailand, it is believed there are about 15 Omura’s whales in the Andaman Sea as well as the Gulf of Thailand from the coastal provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan to Songkhla.

It is a “baleen” whale, characterised by a series of fringed plates hanging in their mouths that are used to strain seawater for food.

The National Science Museum has explained that baleen whales, which include Omura’s and Bryde’s, are crucial to the marine ecosystem due to their nitrogen-rich excrement that feeds the sea plankton.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the status of Omura’s whales is “data deficient”, meaning there is insufficient information so far collected to determine its current situation. They are, however, protected under the 2019 Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act.