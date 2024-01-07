Agencies speed up search for rare albino whale spotted in Andaman Sea

Kasetsart University Department of Marine Science Faculty of Fisheries' Assistant Professor Thon Thamrongnawasawat said in a Facebook post that the probability of sighting a white Omura's whale was about one in 10 million or more.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Department of Marine and Coastal Resources are accelerating the search for this rare albino whale for academic research.

The department is concerned about the whale's welfare and wants to learn more about its population and habitat. The research will help the government to develop conservation plans for the whale.