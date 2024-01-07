Agencies speed up search for rare albino whale spotted in Andaman Sea
The rare albino whale spotted recently in the Andaman Sea is believed to be an Omura's whale, which is an endangered species, according to a renowned marine expert.
Kasetsart University Department of Marine Science Faculty of Fisheries' Assistant Professor Thon Thamrongnawasawat said in a Facebook post that the probability of sighting a white Omura's whale was about one in 10 million or more.
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Department of Marine and Coastal Resources are accelerating the search for this rare albino whale for academic research.
The department is concerned about the whale's welfare and wants to learn more about its population and habitat. The research will help the government to develop conservation plans for the whale.
On Sunday, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources together with relevant agencies will use a surveillance vessel with a drone to organise a task force to survey information in areas that were informed of the presence of the albino whale.
The white whale was spotted in the Andaman Sea near Phi Phi Islands in Krabi province by a tourist travelling in a boat.