Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Afghanistan, killing nine and injuring 25

Afghanistan sits near the boundary of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates and is frequently affected by earthquakes.

On October 7, 2023, the country was struck by a magnitude 6.3 quake followed by powerful aftershocks. The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people were killed.

UNICEF reported that 90% of the victims were women and children, making it one of Afghanistan’s deadliest natural disasters.