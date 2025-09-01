Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Afghanistan, killing nine and injuring 25

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck south-eastern Afghanistan early on Sunday, leaving at least nine people dead and 25 others injured.

According to the GFZ Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake occurred in Nangarhar province near the Pakistani border at 2.17am on Monday (September 1). 

Its epicentre was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres, with coordinates at 34.61°N latitude and 70.80°E longitude.

 

Afghanistan sits near the boundary of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates and is frequently affected by earthquakes.

On October 7, 2023, the country was struck by a magnitude 6.3 quake followed by powerful aftershocks. The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people were killed. 

UNICEF reported that 90% of the victims were women and children, making it one of Afghanistan’s deadliest natural disasters.

Earlier, in June 2022, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring over 1,500.

