15 more bodies found in Sky Villa Condo collapse after powerful earthquake

Between August 13 and August 25, bodies of men, women, and children were discovered during search operations.

Joint rescue teams from NTL Company (Sky Villa Condo), Mandalay City Development Committee, and Aungmyaythazan Township Fire Station on Monday ( August 25 ) conducted clearance operations at Building A. At 11.50 am, the bodies of two men and two women were recovered from Room A4. They were transported to Mandalay General Hospital by the Myat Thit Sar Social Welfare Association, the Fire Services Department said.