15 more bodies found in Sky Villa Condo collapse after powerful earthquake

Between August 13 and August 25, bodies of men, women, and children were discovered during search operations.
Joint rescue teams from NTL Company (Sky Villa Condo), Mandalay City Development Committee, and Aungmyaythazan Township Fire Station on Monday ( August 25 ) conducted clearance operations at Building A. At 11.50 am, the bodies of two men and two women were recovered from Room A4. They were transported to Mandalay General Hospital by the Myat Thit Sar Social Welfare Association, the Fire Services Department said.
Similarly, on August 23, the bodies of two women and a boy were found in Room A4; on August 19, a man and a woman were recovered from Room C3; on August 14, the bodies of one man and three women were found; and on August 13, the bodies of one man and one woman were discovered, according to the department’s statements.
The deadly earthquake that struck on March 28 caused the collapse of hotels and residential buildings, including the Sky Villa condo in Mandalay, resulting in numerous fatalities.
Sky Villa had nearly 400 residents at the time. The recovered bodies included family groups, with women and children among the victims. In addition to the bodies, valuable gold, silver, and jewellery were also found in the rubble, sources said.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network