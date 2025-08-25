125-year-old world heritage Gokteik Bridge in northern Shan State destroyed by TNLA terrorist insurgents with explosives

The TNLA had premeditated the attack, planting explosives to demolish the Gokteik Bridge, a historical heritage site, as confirmed by investigations from Eleven Media Group.
The bridge, situated at the border of Nawnghkio and Kyaukme townships in northern Shan State, connects the Mandalay-Lashio railway line. The explosion caused damage to over 30 feet of the bridge’s length.
The bridge is named “Gokteik” because it was built at the top of a large gorge, derived from the Shan language term “Ngot Hteik,” which evolved into “Gokteik.”
Located approximately 7 miles from Nawnghkio Station on the Mandalay-Lashio route at milepost 463/09, the Gokteik Bridge is a steel structure supported by 16 steel pillars. It spans 2,260 feet in length and stands at an elevation of 1,100 feet above water level. The bridge is about 7 miles from Nawnghkio Township and 14 miles from Kyaukme Township.
Construction of the Gokteik Bridge utilised 4,311 tons of steel and one million iron rivets. It consists of ten 120-foot-long steel girders, sixteen 60-foot-long steel girders, and sixteen large steel pillars.
Built in 1899 and completed in 1900, the bridge became operational in 1903. It is recognised as one of the world’s highest bridges and a designated world heritage bridge.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network