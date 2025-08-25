125-year-old world heritage Gokteik Bridge in northern Shan State destroyed by TNLA terrorist insurgents with explosives

The TNLA had premeditated the attack, planting explosives to demolish the Gokteik Bridge, a historical heritage site, as confirmed by investigations from Eleven Media Group.

The bridge, situated at the border of Nawnghkio and Kyaukme townships in northern Shan State, connects the Mandalay-Lashio railway line. The explosion caused damage to over 30 feet of the bridge’s length.