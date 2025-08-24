Kawthaung checkpoint designated for Ranong–Yangon Trade Route

Both ship owners and cargo owners are required to obtain import licenses and comply with legal trade procedures at the checkpoint.

Currently, around 40 cargo ships are waiting in Kawthaung waters for clearance. Since August 21, senior officials, including director-general U Myint Thura, deputy director-general U Win Lwin, director U Nay Lin Aung, and regional director U Aung Kyaw Moe, have been in Kawthaung conducting field inspections and monitoring businesses.