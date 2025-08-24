Kawthaung checkpoint designated for Ranong–Yangon Trade Route

Both ship owners and cargo owners are required to obtain import licenses and comply with legal trade procedures at the checkpoint.
Currently, around 40 cargo ships are waiting in Kawthaung waters for clearance. Since August 21, senior officials, including director-general U Myint Thura, deputy director-general U Win Lwin, director U Nay Lin Aung, and regional director U Aung Kyaw Moe, have been in Kawthaung conducting field inspections and monitoring businesses.
Import licenses are issued to traders who can prove export earnings, and all goods must be licensed before entering Myanmar.
Business operators noted that goods imported via the Ranong–Myeik–Yangon route are inspected and sealed in Myeik before being unsealed in Yangon.
According to the ministry, the licensing process is aimed at facilitating the proper use of export earnings, reducing illegal foreign currency purchases, stabilising exchange rates, and maintaining commodity prices. Traders say the Ranong–Kawthaung–Yangon and Ranong–Myeik–Yangon trade routes are currently safer and more cost-effective than the Myawaddy route.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network