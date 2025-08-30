Magnitude 2.6 earthquake rattles Lampang’s Wang Nuea district, no damage reported

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department on Saturday reported a minor earthquake in Lampang province, registering a maximum magnitude of 2.6 at a depth of 3 km.

At 08:38 AM on August 30, the division recorded the earthquake centred at coordinates 19.170°N, 99.600°E in Wang Nuea subdistrict, Wang Nuea district, Lampang province. The tremor was measured at magnitude 2.6 with a depth of 3 km.

As of the time of reporting, there have been no reports of property damage or injuries in Thailand, the department said.

For the latest updates on the earthquake situation, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th/, follow its social media accounts under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or install the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.

