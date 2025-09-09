Vietnam's GDP growth eases to 6.6% in 2025: World Bank

HA NOI — The World Bank (WB) released its 'Taking Stock – Vietnam Economic Update, September 2025' in Ha Noi, forecasting that GDP growth will ease to 6.6 per cent in 2025 and 6.1 per cent in 2026 as the downturn in global trade begins to bite and export growth slows.

The WB stated that the country’s GDP grew by 7.5 per cent in the first half of 2025, thanks to strong exports, as firms accelerated orders amid uncertainty over global trade policies. Investment growth at constant prices reached 8 per cent, supported by resilient foreign investment and faster public investment disbursement. Final consumption rose by 8 per cent on the back of a tourism rebound.

Citing data for the first six months, exports increased by 14.2 per cent year on year, with shipments to the United States surging 28.3 per cent. Imports also rose by 16 per cent in H1 to meet higher orders during the export push. The WB expects this rapid export growth to moderate.

“New export orders showed signs of improvement in July 2025 after the Vietnam–United States trade agreement was announced, but they remain in low territory. As the United States is Vietnam’s leading export market, the country is highly exposed to these developments,” the report says.