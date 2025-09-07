PM orders nationwide review after Hanoi bridge fire destroys 500 motorbikes

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered a sweeping review of parking lots located under bridges across Vietnam after a massive fire destroyed over 500 motorbikes beneath Vinh Tuy Bridge in Hanoi last month.

The blaze broke out around 1pm on August 30 at a parking lot under Vinh Tuy Bridge in Hong Ha Ward. Flames engulfed hundreds of vehicles, leaving only twisted metal frames behind. Authorities have also warned that the fire may have affected the bridge’s structural integrity.

The PM has instructed Hanoi authorities to investigate the cause urgently, review how the parking lot was licensed and managed, and hold any violators of fire safety accountable.