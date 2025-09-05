Vietnam plans to build SMR nuclear power plants to boost electricity production

Vietnam is considering the use of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) for nuclear power generation, following a recent announcement from the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee. This move is part of Vietnam's ongoing efforts to expand its electricity capacity in support of the country's growing economy.

According to a Nikkei Asia report, the Political Bureau has urgently called for the development of a flexible nuclear power plan using SMRs, with support for private companies to build nuclear power plants within the country. This marks the first time that Vietnam has explicitly outlined plans to consider SMRs, which can be directly produced, delivered, and installed at sites, offering a lower-cost alternative to large-scale nuclear power plants.

Currently, several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, China, and South Korea, are developing or already producing SMRs. In May 2025, Petrovietnam, Vietnam's largest energy company, signed an agreement with the Westinghouse Electric Company from the US to exchange nuclear technology information.