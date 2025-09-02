Thailand passes MMPA standards, ensuring safe seafood exports to the US

Since 2017, the Department of Fisheries and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources have continuously provided information to the US regarding Thailand’s MMPA implementation. These efforts aim to ensure that Thai seafood is harvested without harming marine mammals. Thailand has also developed a national conservation action plan (2023-2027) to protect and manage marine mammals, alongside legal measures, public awareness campaigns, and training for over 5,500 fishermen and officials on proper conservation and handling of endangered marine animals.

Additionally, Thailand has been experimenting with fishing gear modifications to prevent accidental capture of marine mammals, including Pinger devices on gill nets and crab traps in the upper Gulf of Thailand and eastern Gulf of Thailand, where Irrawaddy dolphins are known to spread. Results from these trials have shown that no marine mammals were caught in the modified nets, demonstrating the effectiveness of these conservation efforts.

“This entire process demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to responsible fishing practices that do not harm marine mammals or the environment. The MMPA assessment results from the US confirm the strength of Thailand’s protective measures against marine mammal bycatch,” Bancha said.