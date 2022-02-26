Rayong fishery groups threaten blockade over oil spill compensation

SPRC tabled the offer at a meeting with 48 fishery groups at Rayong Beach Resort Hotel in Muang district on Friday, where 50 police officers were deployed.

The fishery groups have demanded SPRC pay compensation of Bt1,000 per day for a year, or 360,000 baht, for every affected fisherman. However, SPRC’s head of compensation Wichai Chunhasomboon said the company would only offer one-time payments of Bt30,000 per person.

The fishery groups, led by head of Rayong Fishery Office Seri Reunlar, rejected the offer and demanded talks with SPRC’s executive directors on Sunday (February 27).

The groups warned that if negotiations were not successful, they would blockade Rayong’s Pradu Bay with 2,000 fishing boats and protest during Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate on Monday.