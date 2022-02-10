SPRC CEO promises to speed up compensations for Rayong oil leak

Rayong Governor Charnna Iamsaeng chaired the meeting. In attendance were deputy governor Yutthapol Ongart-itthichai, Rayong police chief Pol Maj-General Wara Wetchaphinan and Dobrik himself.

An underwater pipeline owned by SPRC leaked on January 25, releasing oil into the sea 20 kilometres southeast off Map Ta Phut on the eastern seaboard. Local fisheries were ordered to halt operations for at least a month until water conditions improved.

The governor said all sides must cooperate to ensure locals, who are low-income earners, receive the first amount of compensation as soon as possible.

Charnna said the tri-partite team has been coordinating between the affected people and the company to negotiate compensation that is satisfactory to both sides, and the rates would be based on a Rayong Court ruling in an oil leak case in 2013.