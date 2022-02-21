Star Petroleum op to seal undersea pipe with 12,000 litres of oil gets nod

Thousands of litres of oil gushed from an undersea pipeline at SPRC’s single point mooring (SPM) some 20 kilometres southeast of Rayong’s Map Ta Phut port on January 25. The company was also behind another oil spill on February 10 as it moved the pipeline to investigate the leak. The second spill caused about 5,000 litres of oil that was still in the pipe to gush into the sea.

The company said on Sunday that it will remove as much of the remaining oil in the pipeline as possible before using specialised triple-ply adhesive tape to seal both leaks. If that operation is successful, the leaking inner pipe will be removed and sent for inspection. SPRC said the pipe sealing operation will be carried out from Wednesday to Friday this week. It said it had notified the Marine and Pollution Control departments to deploy boats and safety equipment around the areas in case of accident.