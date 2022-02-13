New oil slick washes up at Mae Ramphueng Beach despite SPRC’s blotting efforts

Tapong subdistrict mayor Taweep Saengkrachang echoed Deputy Transport Minister’s assumption earlier that the latest leak had been caused by SPRC’s inspection of the pipeline at the single point mooring (SPM) site.

As for the slick on the beach, he reckons it is accumulated from the initial spill of more than 40,000 litres of crude oil on January 25.

He also voiced concern that oil accumulated under the sea would wash up between March and April when the monsoon arrives.