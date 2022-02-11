Star Petroleum faces lawsuit over latest oil spill off Rayong

Atirat said the incident was initially due to the SPRC's move to inspect the leakage point on SPM, as there was residual oil inside the pipeline.

After the incident, the Marine Department told navigators to be careful in the area and submitted a letter to the SPRC to proceed under the Tier 1 emergency plan.

He added that Marine Office 6 Rayong Branch has filed a complaint with investigation officers against the SPRC for allegedly violating the order to suspend the use of SPM, which had resulted in pollution.

"The SPRC has been urged to deal with the leakage immediately, such as using a boom to contain the spread of oil slicks and report the operation periodically," he said.

"Meanwhile, the governor of Rayong has been asked to prepare a plan in case of emergency and the Marine Department has deployed boats to survey the scene."