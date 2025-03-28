Earthquake situation resolved, PM Paetongtarn confirmed

Paetongtarn emphasised that people could now enter buildings as the magnitude was 4.9 on the Richter scale, stressing that there would be no tsunami as the earthquake occurred on land.

She expects the BTS and MRT mass rapid transit systems to resume operation tomorrow morning. The Transport Ministry has increased trips of public buses to facilitate people travelling.

People who are concerned about the safety of their residences can travel to public parks, where water and food are also provided, she said, adding that the government is collaborating with relevant agencies to care for the public.