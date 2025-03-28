Earthquake situation resolved, PM Paetongtarn confirmed

After the meeting on monitoring the earthquake at the Military Air Terminal 2 in Don Mueang district, she said that buildings under construction in Bangkok had been affected by the earthquake.
Citing the Thai Meteorological Department, she explained that the earthquake was centred in Mandalay, Myanmar. She noted that the earthquake's aftershocks occurred 12 times, causing an impact on people in Bangkok and the North.
Paetongtarn emphasised that people could now enter buildings as the magnitude was 4.9 on the Richter scale, stressing that there would be no tsunami as the earthquake occurred on land.
She expects the BTS and MRT mass rapid transit systems to resume operation tomorrow morning. The Transport Ministry has increased trips of public buses to facilitate people travelling.
People who are concerned about the safety of their residences can travel to public parks, where water and food are also provided, she said, adding that the government is collaborating with relevant agencies to care for the public.
Regarding the collapse of the State Audit Office building during construction in Chatuchak district, Paetongtarn said the evacuation of those trapped in the wreckage is underway.