17 provinces' hospitals damaged by earthquake, says ministry

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin has tasked relevant agencies with monitoring updates from the Thai Meteorological Department, surveying damage to buildings, equipment, officials and patients.

If the building is safe and without cracks, hospital directors have been instructed to admit patients for hospitalisation and prepare medical staff to care for the injured.

Relevant agencies have been urged to prepare a Mental Health Care Team from both the Department of Mental Health (1,000 people) and the Public Health Ministry's Office of the Permanent Secretary to provide care in the affected areas.