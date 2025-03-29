Insurance Regulator Warns Brokers Over Policy Termination, Pledges Support After Quake

The Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) has issued a stern warning to insurance brokers against the practice of terminating policies due to loan defaults, while simultaneously pledging support to policyholders affected by the recent earthquake.

Chuchatr Pramoolpol, Secretary-General of the OIC, expressed concern over reports of brokers acting beyond their legal remit.

It has come to the OIC's attention that certain non-life insurance brokers are facilitating premium payments on behalf of policyholders, coupled with loan agreements that grant the brokers the power to terminate policies in the event of payment defaults.

This practice, deemed a form of unauthorised lending, involves standardised contracts that leave policyholders with little to no room for negotiation.

Chuchatr highlighted the potential for these agreements to disadvantage policyholders, raising concerns over unfair contract terms.

