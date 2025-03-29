DDPM updates on earthquake: Tremors felt in 57 provinces

Phasakorn Boonyalak, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, provided an update on the earthquake situation and ongoing assistance efforts for affected citizens following the earthquake on Friday, March 28, 2025.
He stated that the earthquake, with an epicentre in Myanmar, registered a magnitude of 8.2 at a depth of 10 km impacted large areas across Thailand, with shaking felt in 57 provinces spanning the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southern regions, including Bangkok. A total of 56 aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 2.8 to 7.1, have been recorded so far.
Initial reports indicate damage in 13 provinces and Bangkok, where 9 fatalities, 9 injuries, and 101 missing persons have been confirmed.
Emergency disaster assistance zones have been declared in two provinces—Pathum Thani and Phrae—as well as across all of Bangkok.
Damage has been reported in 14 provinces: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Mae Hong Son, Phrae, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, and Chai Nat.
Relief efforts are underway in all affected areas, with military, police, local administrative organizations, charitable foundations, private sector entities, volunteers, and civilians actively providing assistance and assessing damages in accordance with relevant regulations.
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed the DDPM to mobilize personnel and disaster response equipment from all 18 regional disaster prevention centres. These resources are on standby to support operations in affected areas and will be deployed as needed upon request.