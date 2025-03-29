DDPM updates on earthquake: Tremors felt in 57 provinces

Phasakorn Boonyalak, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, provided an update on the earthquake situation and ongoing assistance efforts for affected citizens following the earthquake on Friday, March 28, 2025.

He stated that the earthquake, with an epicentre in Myanmar, registered a magnitude of 8.2 at a depth of 10 km impacted large areas across Thailand, with shaking felt in 57 provinces spanning the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southern regions, including Bangkok. A total of 56 aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 2.8 to 7.1, have been recorded so far.