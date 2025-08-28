Thailand’s EMS budget just 16 baht per person, below WHO standard

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin made the remark after chairing the 8th Emergency Medical Committee meeting of 2025 on Wednesday.

He explained that the committee had discussed key issues, including setting service fees and operational charges for the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEMS), aimed at upgrading the EMS system to ensure wider coverage, reduce inequality, and enhance support for tourism, investment and the economy.

Thailand welcomes an average of 35 million foreign tourists annually, with around 28,463 injured and 616 killed each year. Of these fatalities, 80.73% involved motorcycle accidents. Provinces with the highest tourist deaths include Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate of critically ill patients outside hospitals stands at 38.23 per 100,000 people, with more than 73% dying before emergency units arrive.

Currently, only 20.39% of critical (red-coded) emergency patients can access services. Nationwide EMS coverage reaches just 64.79%, with shortages across 2,618 sub-districts.

The Thai Sky Doctor service, which is essential for assisting more than 500 patients a year, can only provide around 220 operations annually due to airport readiness limitations.

To address these gaps, NIEMS proposed two measures: