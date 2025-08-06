Health Ministry estimates 146 million baht damage, plans lawsuit against Cambodia

After the Ministry of Public Health's senior executive meeting on Wednesday (August 6), Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin commented on the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia situation.
He revealed that Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had instructed all relevant ministries to assess the damage caused by the conflict, to prepare both criminal and civil lawsuits against Cambodia at the national and international levels.
The Ministry has conducted an initial assessment of the damages, including infrastructure, materials, and medical equipment. The most significant damage was to Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province, amounting to 46 million baht, with total damage to materials and other items at 100 million baht.
Medical equipment, such as X-ray machines and other tools, is still being assessed. The initial damage estimate is 146 million baht, and legal action will be pursued against Cambodia for the harm caused to Thailand.
In addition, the Ministry is also evaluating the damage caused by Typhoon Wipha, which caused severe flooding in northern Thailand. The worst-hit area was Nan province, with damages estimated at 275 million baht. Further assessments of the total damage will follow.
Somsak also mentioned that the Thai-Cambodian border situation will be closely monitored on August 7, 2025, during a bilateral discussion under the framework of the Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC). If an agreement is reached and evacuees are able to return home, the Ministry will ensure the continued monitoring and support of the affected population.
The ministry has prepared 1,182 medical teams and 1,987 volunteer teams ready to deploy once it is safe to do so.
Regarding the issue of granting quotas and special educational privileges from the Praboromarajchanok Institute due to the Thai-Cambodian situation, Somsak stated that the Ministry has a project to produce doctors and health innovation teams for family medicine as part of a ten-year workforce development plan.
He also noted that discussions had been held regarding providing quotas for the children or spouses of soldiers who died during border service, allowing them to join the civil service. However, the ministry is awaiting further clarification on the regulations, as there are currently no clear rules in place.