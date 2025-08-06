Health Ministry estimates 146 million baht damage, plans lawsuit against Cambodia

After the Ministry of Public Health's senior executive meeting on Wednesday (August 6), Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin commented on the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia situation.

He revealed that Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had instructed all relevant ministries to assess the damage caused by the conflict, to prepare both criminal and civil lawsuits against Cambodia at the national and international levels.

The Ministry has conducted an initial assessment of the damages, including infrastructure, materials, and medical equipment. The most significant damage was to Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province, amounting to 46 million baht, with total damage to materials and other items at 100 million baht.

Medical equipment, such as X-ray machines and other tools, is still being assessed. The initial damage estimate is 146 million baht, and legal action will be pursued against Cambodia for the harm caused to Thailand.