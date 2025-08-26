Public Health Ministry to revoke 300,000 illegal health certificates for migrant workers

41 unlicensed hospitals under investigation

Deputy Minister of Public Health Chaichana Dechdecho on Tuesday said the ministry would revoke up to 300,000 medical certificates issued by 41 private hospitals to migrant workers, as these hospitals have not yet received operating licences from his ministry.

He explained that of the 82 hospitals registered with the Department of Employment to issue health certificates for migrant workers, half were still operating without a Public Health Ministry licence.

Invalid certificates affect migrant workers’ legal status

Chaichana said the medical certificates issued by the 41 unlicensed hospitals must be regarded as unlawful. As a result, migrant workers holding these documents cannot use them to register legally for employment in Thailand.