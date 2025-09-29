Thai Insurance Sector at 'Critical Crossroads' Amid Climate and Digital Pressures

The Thai insurance industry is facing unprecedented pressure from global economic volatility, severe climate change impacts, and a sharp increase in consumer expectations, according to the head of the country's general insurance body.

The sector is standing at a "critical crossroads," challenged by a slowing economy, inflation, and the lingering anxieties from the pandemic, which have driven up both risk and policyholder demands.

The insights come from Somporn Suebthawilkul, president of the Thai General Insurance Association, speaking in an interview originally reported by Wichulada Pakdeesuwan of Krugthep Turakij.

Somporn highlighted the "impact of disasters and climate change" as one of the most severe threats, making risks harder to predict and significantly driving up underwriting costs.

This is creating an imbalance between the rising cost of risk and market demands for affordable, comprehensive coverage.

Growth Masked by Underlying Crises

Despite these challenges, the industry demonstrated resilience in the first half of 2025, achieving a growth rate of 3.5 per cent, surpassing the initial full-year forecast of 2.5 per cent.

Somporn attributed this recent outperformance partly to external factors, noting that pre-emptive purchasing linked to the impending Trump tariffs led to a temporary surge in insurance demand for imports and exports.

However, the internal composition of growth reveals weaknesses: Motor Insurance, the largest segment, saw a decline in its growth rate due to slow new car sales and fierce price wars, while Health and Life Insurance continued to grow strongly as the post-COVID era amplified consumer awareness of personal health risk.