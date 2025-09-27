Thai Silver Economy Projected to Hit 3.5 Trillion Baht in Consumption

A major shift in Thailand’s national policy seeks to harness the spending power and skills of its rapidly ageing population, with projections showing the Silver Economy is set for massive growth over the next decade.
The National Health Commission Office (NHCO) and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) recently hosted a national forum to push the policy proposal, "Creating Opportunity for the Silver Economy," which is slated for the agenda of the 18th National Health Assembly in November 2025.
The core policy aims to redefine senior citizens, moving them from a vulnerable demographic to a key economic driving force, both as consumers and as active workers or entrepreneurs.
Worawan Plikhamin, Deputy Secretary-General of the NESDC, noted that within a decade (by 2033), seniors are forecast to make up 28%, or one in three, of Thailand's entire population.
The opportunity lies in their spending power: senior consumption expenditure is expected to jump from 2.18 trillion baht in 2023 to 3.5 trillion baht by 2033.
This massive market growth is set to spur new business opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs, including:
Despite this consumption growth, over one-third of seniors (35.7%) currently rely on financial support from their children. To tackle this challenge, the policy focuses on supporting older people as producers.
New occupational groups are being promoted, such as Smart Farmers, Elderpreneurs, and Granfluencers, alongside flexible work in consulting, handicrafts, and services.
Consequently, income from working seniors is forecast to increase from 640 billion baht in 2023 to 880 billion baht by 2033, representing an average annual growth of 3.76%.
Worawan stated that previous policies focused on welfare, but "rarely viewed seniors as a powerful force for national economic growth." She believes the National Health Assembly resolution will foster wider awareness and implementation across all sectors.
Policy Development and Implementation
Suttipong Vasusopapol, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Health Commission, highlighted that the policy development process has been continuous since March 2025, involving multiple meetings and a dedicated Policy Forum to discuss innovations.
"We have been working closely with network partners across various sectors," Suttipong said. "This work is also being driven at the local level, with the proposal developed through the Provincial Health Assembly in Phayao Province, which is ready to serve as a pilot area for establishing the Silver Economy."
The recent forum identified several short-term goals (Quick Wins), including: promoting the concept of a Second Job, funding Re-skill/Up-skill training, and developing support systems for Re-employment after retirement. Key implementation steps include:
Dr Sampan Silapanad, chair of the Organising Committee, stressed that the Silver Economy is an issue for all ages, requiring collective ownership to drive change.
The final policy proposal will be ratified at the 18th National Health Assembly on 27–28 November 2025 in Nonthaburi Province.