Consumers Council tackles EV complaints, proposes policies to restore confidence

Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) has convened to address the growing number of consumer complaints regarding electric vehicles (EVs), which have been plagued by quality issues and poor after-sales service. In response, the Council has proposed policy measures and concrete steps to compensate affected consumers and restore trust in the EV market. The proposals will be submitted to the Prime Minister for long-term policy development.

The meeting included representatives from the Excise Department, the Board of Investment, the Thai Automotive Industry Association, the Electric Vehicle Association Of Thailand, and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB).

Itthaboon Onwongsa, Deputy Secretary-General of the TCC, shared that over 300 complaints had been received from EV users, including issues such as: