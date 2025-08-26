Daihatsu launches new electric wheelchair for elderly people

The e-Sneaker has already been used on a trial basis at the ongoing World Exposition in the western Japanese city of Osaka.
The wheelchair runs at a maximum speed of 6 kilometres per hour and travels 12 kilometres on a single charge. No driver's license is required to operate the vehicle.
Its high seating position gives users a viewpoint similar to what is experienced on a bicycle, enhancing visibility and safety.
The vehicle features a speed control function that automatically slows down on slopes or during turns. With large-diameter pneumatic tires, it can get over steps of up to 7.5 centimetres.
With a suggested retail price starting at 418,000 yen, Daihatsu aims to sell 500 units of the e-Sneaker annually, targeting active seniors who participate enthusiastically in work and hobbies.
Daihatsu President Masahiro Inoue stated that the company developed the e-Sneaker to provide an alternative mode of transportation for elderly individuals who feel anxious when navigating their surroundings.
