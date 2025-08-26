Japan to pour US$68bn into AI, chips and start-ups in India

Nikkei Asia has reported that Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is preparing to announce a US$68 billion (about 2.2 trillion baht) investment initiative aimed at strengthening business relations with India over the next decade, during his summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi beginning this Friday.

The package will support Japanese companies in expanding into India in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, while also creating more opportunities for Indian specialists to work in Japan.

The initiative is designed to stimulate India’s economy through closer bilateral business ties.